SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Acquired by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 156,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,752 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises 7.9% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $14,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIL. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 19,137.6% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 52,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 51,863 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 30,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.58. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.29 and a 52 week high of $91.83.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

