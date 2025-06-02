SolvBTC One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.95 Million (SOLVBTC)

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. SolvBTC has a market cap of $2,183.79 billion and $2.95 million worth of SolvBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SolvBTC token can currently be purchased for $103,989.97 or 0.99818361 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SolvBTC has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103,722.81 or 0.99561923 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SolvBTC Profile

SolvBTC’s genesis date was April 30th, 2021. SolvBTC’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. SolvBTC’s official website is solv.finance. SolvBTC’s official Twitter account is @solvprotocol.

Buying and Selling SolvBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “SolvBTC (SolvBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. SolvBTC has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 9,420.36330305 in circulation. The last known price of SolvBTC is 104,592.10107492 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $2,761,939.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://solv.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolvBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolvBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SolvBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

