Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHK. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,402,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 725,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 177,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 381,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 45,427 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 384,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 20,525 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:BHK opened at $10.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $12.10.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0746 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

