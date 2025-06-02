Short Interest in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Grows By 90.5%

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, an increase of 90.5% from the April 30th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance
Shares of FCNCO stock opened at $22.11 on Monday. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $24.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.61.
First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3516 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
