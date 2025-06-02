Short Interest in ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Grows By 66.7%

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANPDY opened at $300.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $287.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.02. ANTA Sports Products has a 12 month low of $203.20 and a 12 month high of $349.44.

ANTA Sports Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $3.7331 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from ANTA Sports Products’s previous dividend of $3.71. ANTA Sports Products’s payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, professional competition, training, physical education classes, outdoor sports, triathlon, golf, skiing, camping, hiking, urban outdoor, tennis, and other sports under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, AMER, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

