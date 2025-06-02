Short Interest in Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL) Expands By 80.0%

Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the April 30th total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Adlai Nortye Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of ANL opened at $1.86 on Monday. Adlai Nortye has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.13.

About Adlai Nortye

Adlai Nortye Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies in the United States and Mainland China. Its lead product is AN2025, a pan-phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinomas.

