SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS) versus Prairie Operating (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Head to Head Survey

This table compares Prairie Operating and SHF”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prairie Operating $520,000.00 0.00 -$13.42 million N/A N/A SHF $15.63 million 0.50 -$17.28 million $3.40 0.82

Prairie Operating has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SHF.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Prairie Operating has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SHF has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

49.5% of Prairie Operating shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of SHF shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Prairie Operating shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of SHF shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Prairie Operating and SHF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prairie Operating N/A N/A -286.57% SHF 36.34% 10.24% 5.66%

About Prairie Operating

Prairie Operating Co. engages in developing energy to meet growing demand, while protecting the environment. The company was formerly known as Creek Road Miners, Inc. and changed its name to Prairie Operating Co. in May 2023. Prairie Operating Co. is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About SHF

SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Golden, Colorado. SHF Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Partner Colorado Credit Union.

