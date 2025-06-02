ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 725.0% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.61, for a total transaction of $284,831.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,554.47. The trade was a 10.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,013.61, for a total value of $433,825.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,891 shares in the company, valued at $11,039,226.51. This trade represents a 3.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,038 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NOW opened at $1,011.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $899.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $974.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.14, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $645.45 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $881.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,060.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $1,275.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,062.50.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

