Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Trading 6.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) shares rose 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.11 and last traded at $13.10. Approximately 267,304 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 650,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

Seabridge Gold Trading Up 4.5%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -51.38 and a beta of 0.67.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SA. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 7,342,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,692,000 after buying an additional 4,295,907 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,676,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Seabridge Gold by 912,796.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 502,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 502,038 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 66.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,192,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after acquiring an additional 475,352 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Seabridge Gold by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,344,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,657,000 after purchasing an additional 360,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

