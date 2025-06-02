Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Trading 6.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) shares rose 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.11 and last traded at $13.10. Approximately 267,304 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 650,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -51.38 and a beta of 0.67.
Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter.
Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.
