Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Human Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 108,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.2%

SCHH stock opened at $21.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.32. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.99.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.