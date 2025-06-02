Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Price Down 1.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.1% on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $320.00 to $295.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Salesforce traded as low as $259.14 and last traded at $262.50. Approximately 2,398,584 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 6,654,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $265.37.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $347.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.32.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $543,263.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,310 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,599.80. This represents a 14.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total transaction of $1,725,518.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,967,047.50. This trade represents a 11.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,332 shares of company stock worth $11,024,802 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $252.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.98%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

