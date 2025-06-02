Roxbury Financial LLC Sells 442 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Roxbury Financial LLC cut its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 293.0% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jon Taylor K. sold 12,000 shares of FirstEnergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $516,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,514.57. The trade was a 10.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FE opened at $41.95 on Monday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.63.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.68%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

