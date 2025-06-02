Roxbury Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Roxbury Financial LLC cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 336.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 41,472 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $11,249,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,698,667.50. The trade was a 45.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 48,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total value of $13,293,565.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,120,802.68. The trade was a 46.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $302.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $269.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $249.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.42.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of ITW opened at $244.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.66 and a 52 week high of $279.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $240.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 95.39%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

