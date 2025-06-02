Roxbury Financial LLC Has $726,000 Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Roxbury Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $62.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.09 and a 12 month high of $65.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

