Rothschild Investment LLC Sells 3,187 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Rothschild Investment LLC cut its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 595,828 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 185,762 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $9,685,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 82,502 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 25,962 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBA opened at $11.29 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $38.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.90 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.59.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Chairman Stefano Pessina bought 832,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,163,160.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 145,621,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,288,079.79. This trade represents a 0.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

