Rothschild Investment LLC Reduces Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Rothschild Investment LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in Cintas by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.88.

Cintas stock opened at $226.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $167.71 and a 12 month high of $228.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.13. The firm has a market cap of $91.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.11%.

In related news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total value of $380,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,835,235.36. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,780,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,647,979.84. This trade represents a 23.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

