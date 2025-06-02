Rothschild Investment LLC Has $499,000 Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $197.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.67. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $120.20 and a 12-month high of $207.42. The firm has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.92. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.64.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

