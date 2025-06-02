Rothschild Investment LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,164,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,246,000 after acquiring an additional 37,222 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Kroger by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $68.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.56. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.63. The stock has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $34.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.96 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kroger from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Melius Research upgraded Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Kroger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.06.

In other Kroger news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $86,723.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,523.90. The trade was a 9.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $719,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,308,919.22. The trade was a 7.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 334,923 shares of company stock worth $22,867,124. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

