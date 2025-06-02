Rhumbline Advisers Sells 17,053 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 498,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,053 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $135,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in General Dynamics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 14,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 23.6% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $3,183,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in General Dynamics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 27,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 34,578.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,244,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,253,000 after buying an additional 1,241,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $278.33 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $239.20 and a one year high of $316.90. The company has a market cap of $74.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $272.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.79.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BTIG Research cut General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 27,562 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $7,499,895.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,195.12. The trade was a 37.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

