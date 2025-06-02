Rhumbline Advisers Sells 103,071 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,048,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103,071 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $114,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. GDS Wealth Management grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 3,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 36,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.53.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $119.27 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $134.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.64 and a 200-day moving average of $118.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.48%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

