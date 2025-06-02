Rhumbline Advisers Has $128.50 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Synopsys worth $128,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 9.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 7,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth $50,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price objective on Synopsys in a research note on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp set a $575.00 target price on Synopsys and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 target price (down from $653.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $609.64.

SNPS opened at $460.08 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.74 and a 52-week high of $624.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $453.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $485.14.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.27. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total transaction of $6,979,616.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,850,925.82. The trade was a 11.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

