Rhumbline Advisers Has $104.84 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 440,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $104,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Marriott International by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Dbs Bank raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.15.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.0%

MAR opened at $263.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.39. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $307.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total transaction of $270,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,599,832.04. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Stories

