Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Short Interest Update

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,800 shares, an increase of 66.9% from the April 30th total of 617,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,308.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Stock Performance

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica stock remained flat at $56.04 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.32. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $56.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.26.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Company Profile

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company operates through Specialty and Primary Care and Rare Diseases segments. Its product pipeline includes REC 0559 which is in Phase II for the treatment of Neurotrophic Keratitis; REC 0545 for acute decompensation in maple syrup urine diseases; ISTURISA for endogenous Cushing's syndrome; and CYSTADROPS, an corneal cystine deposits in patients with cystinosis.

