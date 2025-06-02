Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Short Interest Update

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,800 shares, an increase of 66.9% from the April 30th total of 617,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,308.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Stock Performance
Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica stock remained flat at $56.04 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.32. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $56.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.26.
Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Company Profile
