QV Investors Inc. Acquires 27,480 Shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,480 shares during the period. Solventum accounts for about 1.6% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Solventum worth $15,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Solventum by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Solventum by 9.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 300,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,832,000 after purchasing an additional 25,339 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Solventum by 16.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Solventum by 10,315.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 346,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,366,000 after buying an additional 343,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Solventum by 34.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.29.

Shares of SOLV opened at $73.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81. Solventum Co. has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Solventum’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Solventum Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

