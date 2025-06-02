Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Raises Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,751 shares during the period. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF comprises 1.5% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HYLS. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,987,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $598,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 501.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 66,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 55,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYLS opened at $41.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.34. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $39.49 and a 12-month high of $42.55.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

