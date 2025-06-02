Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,008 Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSEW. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,141,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 456,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,236,000 after purchasing an additional 183,287 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 264,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 167,293 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 551,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,551,000 after purchasing an additional 88,917 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,233,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSEW opened at $78.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.02. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.02 and its 200-day moving average is $77.85.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.