Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $439,000 Stock Position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIS. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 30,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 161,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 16,927 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 27,732 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 102,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFIS opened at $28.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.79. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $28.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.85.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

