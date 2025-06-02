Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Buys 29 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Melius Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $481.30 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $418.88 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $464.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $473.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 57.02%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.