Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,940 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HTLF Bank boosted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 246,496 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 19,094 shares during the last quarter. Generation Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $994,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 55,330 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 30,763 shares during the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

NYSE ADX opened at $20.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.94. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 10.16%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

