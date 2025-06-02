Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Holdings Cut by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:PSA opened at $307.84 on Monday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $256.60 and a 1 year high of $369.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 40.54% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 119.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $297.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $368.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Public Storage

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.