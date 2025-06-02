Pioneer Wealth Management Group Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 107,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,262,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,717,000 after buying an additional 673,178 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,164,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,299,000 after purchasing an additional 419,096 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,090,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,375 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,282,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,678,000 after purchasing an additional 514,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,976,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,897,000 after purchasing an additional 75,171 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $34.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $36.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.24.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

