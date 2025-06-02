Paladin Wealth LLC Has $2.84 Million Position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS)

Paladin Wealth LLC lessened its stake in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,208 shares during the quarter. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF comprises about 2.6% of Paladin Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Paladin Wealth LLC’s holdings in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 1,089.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 551,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,519,000 after acquiring an additional 48,980 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 87,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 30,305 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 903,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,471,000 after acquiring an additional 30,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 59,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 42,363 shares in the last quarter.

Get DoubleLine Mortgage ETF alerts:

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF stock opened at $48.36 on Monday. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF has a 1 year low of $46.84 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.48.

About DoubleLine Mortgage ETF

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Mortgage ETF (DMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade residential mortgage-backed securities of any maturity. The fund seeks to outperform the Bloomberg US Mortgage-Backed Securities Index DMBS was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is managed by DoubleLine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Mortgage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.