Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) Short Interest Update

Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the April 30th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 156.0 days.
Oracle Co. Japan Stock Performance
OCLCF opened at $115.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.29. Oracle Co. Japan has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $115.00.
Oracle Co. Japan Company Profile
