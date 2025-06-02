Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) Short Interest Update

Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the April 30th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 156.0 days.

Oracle Co. Japan Stock Performance

OCLCF opened at $115.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.29. Oracle Co. Japan has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $115.00.

Oracle Co. Japan Company Profile

Oracle Corporation Japan engages in the development and sale of software and hardware products and solutions in Japan. It operates through three segments: Cloud and License, Hardware Systems, and Services. The company sells software solutions, such as relational database management software, middleware, and applications; hardware, including servers, storage devices, and network devices for use in building and operating IT environments, such as cloud computing environments; and cloud services through Internet and other networks, as well as provides software license renewal rights and technical support.

