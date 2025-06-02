OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Trading Down 10.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI – Get Free Report) dropped 10.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.01 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 13.13 ($0.18). Approximately 543,027 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 295,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.68 ($0.20).

OptiBiotix Health Trading Down 10.6%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 17.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.71.

About OptiBiotix Health

OptiBiotix Health plc (AIM: OPTI), which was formed in March 2012, brings science to the development of compounds which modify the human microbiome – the collective genome of the microbes in the body – in order to prevent and manage human disease and promote wellness.

OptiBiotix has an extensive R&D programme working with leading academics in the development of microbial strains, compounds, and formulations which are used as active ingredients and supplements.

