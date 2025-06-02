Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $190.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ODFL. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $196.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.42.

Shares of ODFL opened at $159.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.55. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $144.90 and a 1 year high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 234.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

