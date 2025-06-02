Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,400 shares, a growth of 90.7% from the April 30th total of 251,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 915,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:NAD opened at $11.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.62. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47.

Get Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0755 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 195,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 74,676 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,876,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 44,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 609,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,104,000 after buying an additional 27,891 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.