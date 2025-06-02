Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,400 shares, a growth of 90.7% from the April 30th total of 251,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 915,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NYSE:NAD opened at $11.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.62. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0755 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.
