Nuvation Bio’s (NUVB) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 159.29% from the stock’s current price.

NUVB has been the topic of several other research reports. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jones Trading assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Nuvation Bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Nuvation Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NUVB traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $2.31. 3,374,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,061,012. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32. Nuvation Bio has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $787.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Hung bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 58,481,054 shares in the company, valued at $97,078,549.64. This represents a 0.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dongfang Liu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,000. This represents a 62.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvation Bio

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Nuvation Bio by 15,183.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

