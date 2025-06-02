Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,587,590 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 6,813,352 shares.The stock last traded at $71.51 and had previously closed at $71.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.58 and its 200-day moving average is $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $324.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,994,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,790,000 after buying an additional 5,556,460 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $370,272,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,910,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,571,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,397,000 after buying an additional 2,947,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,244,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,189,000 after buying an additional 2,639,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

