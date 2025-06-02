Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,459 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 1.7% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $18,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,377,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,227,468,000 after acquiring an additional 110,432 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $873,000. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Haven Private LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $733,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,572 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Cfra Research raised shares of Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,122.33.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $978.18, for a total value of $469,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total transaction of $35,830,554.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,099,708.80. This represents a 29.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,262 shares of company stock worth $106,599,765. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,202.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,059.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $976.26. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $587.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,215.91.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

