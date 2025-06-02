NBC Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 146,339.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,658 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in StoneX Group by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after purchasing an additional 40,603 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 14,620.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 56,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 56,289 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 1,386.1% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 34,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of StoneX Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

StoneX Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $85.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.77. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $97.17.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.30 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 0.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at StoneX Group

In other news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,125 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $98,718.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,243,496.25. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total transaction of $626,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,838,977.16. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,082 shares of company stock valued at $11,021,613. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

