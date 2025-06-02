Navigation Wealth Management Inc. Takes $281,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Navigation Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Navigation Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 18.4%

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $82.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.98. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $83.19. The company has a market cap of $139.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

