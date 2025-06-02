Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

MWA has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

MWA stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $28.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.84.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $364.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brian Slobodow sold 7,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $181,228.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian C. Healy acquired 1,085 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.32 per share, for a total transaction of $27,472.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,178.40. This represents a 8.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,600 shares of company stock valued at $914,076. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MWA. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 361.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 266,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 208,502 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 697,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,696,000 after purchasing an additional 50,119 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 31,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 199,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 22,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at $1,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

