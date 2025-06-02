M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Purchased by O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank accounts for about 2.6% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $7,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,110,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,014 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,289,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,522,000 after buying an additional 252,583 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,768,000 after buying an additional 40,948 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $317,690,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,683,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,483,000 after buying an additional 215,100 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $212.50 to $186.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $230.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.53.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $299,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,827.34. This represents a 13.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.2%

MTB stock opened at $182.53 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $139.78 and a 52 week high of $225.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.03). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

Featured Stories

