Moller Wealth Partners Acquires 1,252 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Moller Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Moller Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $88.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.33 and its 200 day moving average is $80.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $89.37.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

