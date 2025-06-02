Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises 1.2% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $1,359,747,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 41,717.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,636,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $571,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,391 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,998,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,019,329,000 after acquiring an additional 960,724 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,073,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $704,855,000 after acquiring an additional 728,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $230,829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $358.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $344.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $89.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $282.09 and a 1-year high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 29.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target (down from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sherwin-Williams

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

