Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $3.64 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up about 1.7% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. lifted its stake in Linde by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Linde by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 211,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,505,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $625,000. Markel Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 168,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,337,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $464.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $408.65 and a 12 month high of $487.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $451.78 and its 200 day moving average is $447.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total value of $908,138.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,639 shares in the company, valued at $10,346,928.56. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,279.42. This represents a 47.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Argus upgraded shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.11.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

