Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,584,490,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 21,778.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,422,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,386 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,487,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,029,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,035 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,893,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,230,086,000 after buying an additional 1,587,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $295,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $180.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.36. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.41.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

