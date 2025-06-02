Milestone Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,985,000. Philip Morris International comprises about 1.1% of Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,432,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,780,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,810 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 122,584,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,752,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,586 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 48,746,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,286,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185,258 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,276,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,262,000 after purchasing an additional 516,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock opened at $180.74 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.93 and a 12 month high of $181.36. The firm has a market cap of $281.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.89.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 target price (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Lars Dahlgren sold 3,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total value of $562,739.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,610.88. This represents a 12.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

