Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.50.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $156.55 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $133.19 and a 12-month high of $173.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.14.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $549.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 126.25%.

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total transaction of $396,264.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,949,563.09. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.85, for a total value of $28,865.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,012 shares in the company, valued at $502,552.20. This trade represents a 5.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,313 shares of company stock worth $1,171,707. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,636,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $826,562,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,344,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,015,000 after purchasing an additional 708,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,193,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,421,000 after purchasing an additional 52,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,069,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,081,000 after purchasing an additional 271,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

