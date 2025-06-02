McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 88,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 2.5% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,195,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,236,000 after buying an additional 4,421,879 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,232,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,747 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,027,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,718 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,781,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $94,333,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $63.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $64.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.